John Ernest McRay Griffin, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - John Ernest McRay Griffin, Jr., affectionately known as "Pudding", departed from this earthly life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Bishop David L. White, Jr., officiating. Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemtery. The service will be streamed live on Tuesday from www.mitchellcares.com under his name.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his parents, John Ernest McRay Griffin, Sr., and Gladys G. Griffin of the home; two daughters, Shawntay Griffin and Jennifer Gallop both of Elizabeth City, NC; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Clinton Williams (Yvonne), Bilford Griffin, Montrose Hinton (Vernon), Michael Griffin (Ernestine), Ronald Griffin (Betty), Gwendolyn Wilson and Kennedy Griffin (Bernadette) all of Elizabeth City, NC; a special niece, Telonna Hinton of Elizabeth City, NC; two special friends, Geneva Lamb and Mike Beamon; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Griffin family.