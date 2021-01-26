John H. Smith

John Haywood “J.H.” Smith, 80, of 125 Smith Cove Road, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton. Mr. Smith was born in Perquimans County on February 8, 1940, and was the only son of five children born to Johnnie Martin and Hilda Byrum Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two of his sisters, Linda Joyce Smith and Eva Ann White; and by a grandson, Christopher Wayne Spivey. The owner and operator of Edenton Floral Company & Antiques (formerly Lula White’s Flower Shop) since 1968, he continued to work until his death. A faithful member and deacon of Edenton Baptist Church, he provided the flowers for the sanctuary every Sunday for many years. Community involvement included his membership in the James Iredell Association where for many years he chaired the committee on its furnishings, his work with the Historical and Preservation Commission on other historical homes throughout the state, and his service in the North Carolina Army National Guard. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Evelyn Foxworth Smith; three daughters, Crystal Bunch (husband, Art) of Hertford, Valerie Spivey of Edenton, and Amanda Betts (husband, Battle) of Elizabeth City; two sisters, Deborah S. Williams (husband, Billy) of Elizabeth City and Gail S. Smith (husband, Lewis) of Hertford; his brother-in-law, C.D. White (wife, Joanne) of Hertford; and four grandchildren, Justin Spivey, Corby Bunch, Lizzy Betts, and Parker Betts. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. David Brooks. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit with the family at the graveside immediately following the service. Masks are required, and social distancing measures should be followed by those attending. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.