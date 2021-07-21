John Henry Decker, Jr. left this life on July 18th, 2021, passing peacefully in his sleep. He was born on May 16,1948 in Holdrege, Nebraska where his father, John Henry Decker, Sr., grew up and moved a year later to Hertford, N.C. where his mother, Blanche Rae Decker, grew up. He excelled in school and was selected to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. After four years of invaluable education and training he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. Following graduation, John completed Airborne School and Ranger School before being assigned as an infantry platoon leader in Vietnam. He always felt that his most rewarding time was as a platoon leader; his soldiers were excellent. After his return from Vietnam, John served with Special Forces. In 1978, he entered the MBA program at the University of Denver. For the last 38 years, he has worked as a financial advisor, CFP and branch manager. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandra Gress, his mother, Blanche Decker, his brother, Bill and sister, Linda, his daughters, Olivia and Rosalinde, and his grandchildren, Penelope, Gabriel, Robert and Eva. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed by all. “And when our work is done, our course on earth is run, may it be said, “well done, be thou at peace.”