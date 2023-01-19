John Howard Forbes Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina on January 14th. He was born in Poplar Branch, North Carolina and worked on his parent’s farm with his sister, Rosalyn, until joining the Coast Guard upon graduation from Griggs School. After leaving the Coast Guard he became a Wildlife Enforcement Officer with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. He served for 36 years in Currituck County. Howard junior, as he was known by his many friends and family, was an active member of his community. He enjoyed local and national politics, Currituck history, sports, with particular emphasis on the University of North Carolina men’s and women's basketball teams and telling compelling and often hilarious stories of growing up and living in Currituck County. He will be sorely missed by his many friends and particularly his family. Mr. Forbes was predeceased by his wife Faye Forbes, parents, J H Forbes Sr. and Thetis Forbes, and his sister Rosalyn Williamson. He is survived by his daughter, Tracey Forbes Smith, “Sam” to her father, her husband Richard Smith, and their children, Walker Smith and Cameron Smith, as well as two nieces and a nephew. He was known as a father, a papa, and a special neighbor. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC. Visitation with the family is at 1:00 p.m. 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.twifordfh.com/john-howard-forbes-jr/. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Forbes family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
