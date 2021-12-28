John Jones, Jr.

John Wilson Jones, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - John Wilson Jones, Jr. died peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born on December 25, 1933, the son of the late John Wilson Jones and Lula Whitehurst Jones.
Wilson is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Brumsey Jones, of Elizabeth City, NC, two sons, J. Wilson Jones III (Patricia) of Elizabeth City and Stephen L. Jones (Shelly) of Kitty Hawk, N. C.; three grandchildren, Tyler Jones of Charleston, S. C., Ashley Jones of Kitty Hawk, N. C. and Megan Jones of Nags Head, N. C. He is also survived by his brother Robert "Bob" Jones (Nan) of Seneca, S. C.
Wilson was reared in Camden County, N. C. and was a long-time resident of Elizabeth City. After graduating from Elizabeth City High School, Wilson continued his education and graduated from N. C. State University with a degree in Lumber Manufacturing and Merchandising. After graduating from college, he returned home where he began his professional career in the lumber business founded by his father. During his career as owner and president, he expanded J. W. Jones Lumber Company into a state-of-the-art lumber mill. Later, he acquired and expanded his operation with a second lumber mill, Mackey's Ferry Sawmill in Roper, N. C. He further expanded his business with the purchased of a chip mill in Elizabeth City. Wilson was also a partner in real estate developments locally and in other areas of North Carolina.
Wilson was known and recognized as an innovator and leader in the lumber manufacturing industry. He was a member and past president of the Southeastern Lumber Manufacturers Association and received the prestigious Beale Award from that association. He served on the N. C. State University School of Forestry Advisory Council, and the Eastern N. C. Lumber Manufacturers Association.
He served his Country in the North Carolina Army National Guard.
He was active in community and civic affairs and involved in numerous local and state organizations and projects. He served on the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners, and on the boards of the N. C. Rural Economic Development Center, Eastern N. C. Industrial Council, and the Albemarle Commission. Wilson also served as a member and former chairman of the College of the Albemarle Board of Trustees, member and past chairman of the Elizabeth City Foundation Board of Directors, past member of the Elizabeth City Rotary Club, and was a Master Mason with the Eureka Lodge #317 AF & AM. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church. He also served as co-chairman for fundraising for the Museum of the Albemarle building project. He was a member of the board of directors for Sprint Telephone Company in Rocky Mount, N. C.
His love and main interest were his lumber manufacturing mills, and he enjoyed spending time with Margaret at their beach house in Kitty Hawk where he enjoyed surf fishing. Anyone who ever met or knew Wilson will remember his smile and his firm handshake.
Funeral service will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel, on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. by Pastor Phil Alligood. A private burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Jones family. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made in his honor to local charities of their choice. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.