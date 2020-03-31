John Kitchen, Sr.

John Woodrow Kitchen, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - John Woodrow Kitchen, Sr., age 86, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in a memory care facility in Chesterfield County, Virginia. He was born in Ivor, Virginia on January 4, 1934 to the late Richard J. and Maude E. Kitchen. John is survived by his wife of sixty years, Jo Anne Stallings Kitchen; three sons, Woodie, Buddy and Eddy and daughter-in-law, Kimberly; nine grandchildren, Austin, Clarissa, Faith, Stella, Dalton, Trey, Shelton, Kyle and Ken; and two great-grandchildren, Benson and Blake; and one sister, Doris Groce from Charlotte, North Carolina. John was predeceased by four brothers, R.J., Robert, Jack and Will; one sister, Molly Soulli; a daughter-in-law, Donna, as well as one grandson, James.
John honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, 5th Communications Group during the Korean War. He worked for the United Steel Workers of America as a union organizer, retiring in 1987. His next venture led to him becoming known locally as "Trader John", where his country style store offered antiques, salt hams, apples, hoop cheese and even "chitlins". In addition to serving a four-year term as Pasquotank County Commissioner, John enjoyed volunteering to deliver Meals on Wheels to seniors in the area. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 6060 of Elizabeth City, NC, as well as a member of the Newland United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, NC.
John was a good husband and father, grandfather, great grandfather and leaves behind many beloved family members and special friends. He will be dearly missed.
There will be a private service. A Memorial Celebration will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Newland United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Jimmy Pike, 955 Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Albemarle Food Bank, 109 Tidewater Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Kitchen family.