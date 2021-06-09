John Lankford Ward, 72, of Swing Gate Road, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Ward was born in Perquimans County on August 15, 1948, and was the son of the late Elmer Charlton Ward and Gurly Mae Godfrey Ward. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Ward, and by a brother, Dillard Ward. A retired farmer, he was a member of both the Improved Order of Redmen # 203 and the Loyal Order of Moose #1847 in Elizabeth City. Surviving are his daughter, Melissa Ward Midgette; his son, Shannon Ward, both of Hertford; a sister, Helen Wilson (Dave) of Elizabeth City; and his grandson, Austin Mathews (Alison Cooke) of Hertford. At his request, no services will be held. Friends may join the family at Melissa's home, 210 Saunders Street, Hertford. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
