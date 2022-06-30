John Lawrence Hinton, Jr. age 80, of Camden, NC died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 4, 1941 to the late John Lawrence Hinton and Louise Sawyer Hinton, he was the husband of Linda Sue Lamb Hinton. He was a member of West End Baptist Church in Henderson, NC and a member and Past Master of Widow’s Son Masonic Lodge 0075 A.F. & A.M in Camden, NC. Mr. Hinton retired from Sprint with forty-two years of service. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Sophia Hinton Sawyer; brothers-in-law Larry G. Lamb, Sr. (Georgia) and William Billy Riddick; nieces, Laura Lamb Berry (Dewane), Susan Lamb Tatum (Brandon), and Kimberly Riddick; nephews, Larry Gilbert Lamb, Jr. (Doris) and William Riddick; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Brittany, Anna, Sydney, Chase and Patrick. He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Hinton Riddick. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Buzzard officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. The family will greet visitors in the funeral home lobby immediately following the service and at other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Hinton family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
