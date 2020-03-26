John Ricks Jr.

John W. Ricks Jr.
EDENTON - John William "Ricky" Ricks, Jr., 67, of 805 West Queen Street, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Vidant Chowan Hospital.
Mr. Ricks was born in Edgecombe County on January 2, 1953, and was the son of the late John William "Billy" Ricks, Sr. and Carolyn Stancil Ricks. A retired freight driver, he worked with Midwest Transit for 15 years and with Shavender Trucking for 12 years. He had served in the United States Army.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 49 years, Carolyn Rogerson Ricks; four daughters, Stacie Komelasky (Sam) of Front Royal, VA, Kellie Franks (Craig) of Bloomington, IL, Kristie Byrum of Edenton, and Valerie Miller (John) of Hertford; three sisters, Joan Privott (Mac), Jean Hollowell (Jerry), and Cindy Lewis (Danny), all of Edenton; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor Andrew Knott. Friends may join the family Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and all other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, 930 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.