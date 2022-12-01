John Rountree

John E. Rountree
CAMDEN - John E. Rountree departed from this earthly life on November 27, 2022.
Life Celebration Services will take place Saturday December 3, 2022 at 12 noon Samuel Chapel Baptist Church. A walk through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5 pm until 7 pm.
John was born to the late John Archie Rountree and Bessie Mae Sutton Rountree on July 19, 1943.
John leaves his memories his loving wife Georgia Mae Rountree, children Larry Burnham(deceased), Diane Walker(Bo,deceased), Marvin Burham(Lisa), Morris Ray Burnham(Pamela), Wendy Rountree, Travis Rountree, Iesha Rountree, Jessica Rountree(Jamarl), brothers Elmer Rountree(deceased), a William Rountree(deceased), Eugene Rountree(Carolyn), Gertie Rountree(Jonaola), Billy Rountree, Glenn Rountree, Garland Rountree(Sharon), Sisters Dianne Henderson, Geraldine Rountree, Joyce Feaster(deceased), 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Stallings Funeral Home will be assisting the Rountree family with excellence and care during their time of bereavement.
