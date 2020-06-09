John Louis Sawyer
SOUTH MILLS - John Louis Sawyer, age 44, of NC Hwy 343 North, South Mills, NC died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his residence. Born on December 13, 1975 in Key West, FL to Cecil Sawyer, Jr. and Cora Cartwright Arch, he worked as a landscaper.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Shelby Williard of Camden, NC; a son, Brandon Williard of Camden, NC; a brother, Duane Sawyer of South Mills, NC; and his paternal grandmother, Sallie Ames of South Mills, NC. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Sawyer.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the South Mills Ruritan Club, 400 Main Street, South Mills, NC officiated by the Rev. James McCoy. The family will receive visitors at 1264 NC Hwy 343 North, South Mills, NC 27976. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.