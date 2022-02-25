John Small

John Herbert White Small
ELIZABETH CITY - John Herbert White Small, "Herb", age 96, of Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully at home on February 23, 2022. He was born May 26, 1925, in Elizabeth City, NC and was the son of the late Walter Lowry Small, Sr., and Elizabeth Peele White. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Walter Lowry Small, Jr. and Charles Buxton Small: and his sister Lillian Small Idol.
Herbert grew up in Elizabeth City, attending public schools and graduating from Elizabeth City High School. The Navy sent him to the University of Virginia for an accelerated program from which he graduated with a degree in civil engineering. After his discharge from the Navy at the end of World War II, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned a law degree. He felt humbled to serve for fifty-two years in the legal profession, beginning in private practice, then as District Attorney, Superior Court Judge, and the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge of the First Judicial District.
Herbert married the love of his life, Frances Annette Ward, in 1951 in Elizabeth City where they raised their family. Herbert was a faithful member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Sunday School teacher, and an active member of several committees. A civic-minded man, Herbert was politically active as a Democrat and also a member of several community organizations, such as the Rotary Club and Jaycees. He served as Chairman of the Albemarle Hospital Building Committee during the construction of the original portion of the current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He also served as President of the Solicitors Conference and President of the Conference of Superior Court Judges. In recognition of his long, distinguished career, the Federal Courthouse in Elizabeth City is named in his honor. Among other honors, he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Jaycees and the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from the State of North Carolina.
Herbert loved his family time, including sharing his love of sailing on his boat, Small Fry, and taking his growing family of forty-plus to the beach over a span of five decades. He left a legacy of kindness, generosity, graciousness, and gentlemanly demeanor that will be long remembered by all who knew him.
Herbert is survived by his beloved wife of seventy years, Annette, of Elizabeth City, and four children: Elizabeth Small Reid of Elizabeth City, NC; John Herbert Small, Sr. (Susan) of Greensboro, NC; Frances Small Holland (Phil) of Jefferson, NC; and Carol Small Owens (J.J.) of Cary, NC; nine grandchildren, Rachel Anne Reid of Pueblo City, Mexico; Matthew Wade Reid (Sarah Clement) of Granbury, TX; John Herbert Small, Jr. (Dusti) of Okeechobee, FL; Mary Jordan Small (Brandon Wu) of Washington, D.C.; Margaret Small Hinnant (Scott) of Lucama, NC; Ruth Small Borgmann (Matt) of Greensboro, NC; James Christopher Holland (Jennifer) of Asheboro, NC; Allison Michelle Douglas (Dustin) of Laurel Springs, NC; and Kaitlin Annette Holland (Will Wheeless) of Columbia, MD; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church by the Reverend Ron Parr. Visitation with the family will be held at a reception in the Fellowship Hall following the celebration of Herbert's life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or the Northeastern Chapter of the American Red Cross, 700-A Cromwell Drive, Greenville, NC 27858. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Small family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.