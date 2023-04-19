John Thomas Hewitt, III, 70, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023. Born on February 25, 1953, in Coral Gables, FL, he was the son of the late Charles Ed Hewitt and Helen White Hewitt. He is the husband of Teresa Gibbs Hewitt and was predeceased by his first wife of thirty-seven years, Vanessa Hewitt. He was a clerk with the ABC Board for many years. John enjoyed hunting fishing, baseball, and bowling. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Pennie Ireland (Keith); sons, John Thomas Hewitt, IV (Stewart) and Mason Sprouse, Jr. (Kelly); sisters, Diane Tarkington, Vicki Dochenetz, and Terisa Sawyer; brother, Douglas Hewitt; and cherished grandchildren, Cory, Destiny, Haleigh, Elijah, Kenzie, and Raelyn. John was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. ??The family will celebrate his life in private. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Hewitt Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.