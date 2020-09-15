John W. Twiddy
HERTFORD - John William Twiddy, 70, of 708 S. Church Street, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Mr. Twiddy was born in Perquimans County and was the son of the late Joshua Alson Twiddy and Bedie Mae Sawyer Twiddy. A retired purchasing agent with Air Station Elizabeth City, US Coast Guard, prior to that he worked in security for 17 years with The College of the Albemarle. A member and deacon at Berea Church of Christ, more recently he had attended Open Door Church. He had served in the US Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Ritcher; brothers, Roy Rufus Twiddy and Alton Thomas Twiddy; half-brothers, James McCoy Ivey, Robert Ivey, and Elmer Ivey; and by a step-son, William Kevin Perry.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Linda Grant Twiddy; his son, Tony Ray Twiddy and wife, Amy, and their daughter, Brittany, of Kitty Hawk; and Linda's son, Jonathan Lance Perry and wife, Maria, of Williamsburg, VA.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery, Edenton. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.