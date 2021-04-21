John Vivian Matthews, Jr., 79, of Hertford, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2021. He was born in Hertford, North Carolina on September 12, 1941 and chose to make his life and living in that town and along the nearby Perquimans River. John graduated from Perquimans County High School in 1959. During high school, John played football and basketball and ran track, and was voted “Most Friendly'' by his class. He was also a member of Beta Club, Monogram Club, and was president of Student Council during his senior year. After high school, John attended East Carolina College (now East Carolina University) in Greenville, North Carolina where he played halfback and defensive end on the football team, and served as president of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. John graduated with a degree in History in 1964, the same year he met his life-long sweetheart, Darla. John and Darla met on a blind date on April 18, 1964 and they quickly fell in love and decided to marry later that year. John and Darla were married at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, North Carolina on September 5, 1964. After his college graduation and marriage, John taught History and French at Williamston High School in Martin County, North Carolina and later in Middletown, Delaware before travelling to southern California to attend law school. John graduated from the University of Southern California Law School in Los Angeles in 1971. After passing the North Carolina Bar Exam, he started his law career as an Asst. District Attorney in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina before returning to his hometown of Hertford. John opened a law office in downtown Hertford in 1973 and was in private practice until 2013. During that period, he served as the attorney for Perquimans County, Perquimans County Schools and Albemarle EMC. John was a lifelong member of the Hertford United Methodist Church. He loved taking photos of landscapes, interesting houses, and people and was often seen with his camera in hand. John enjoyed visiting historical sites and especially loved walking Duke of Gloucester Street in Williamsburg, Virginia. His favorite old house was his own home, a three-story side hall Federal style home built circa 1811 and situated along the shores of the Perquimans River. He loved the River and spent time fostering that love in his family. John is preceded in death by his parents John Vivian Matthews and Laura Spivey Roberson Matthews of Hertford. He is survived by his wife, Darla Crayton Matthews of Hertford; and children John Vivian “Matt” Matthews, III (Amanda) and their children Collin, Ryan, and Victoria of Ooltewah, Tennessee; Crayton Glenn Matthews (Meagan) and their children Elijah, Tristan, and Oliver of Clayton, North Carolina; and Laura Matthews Smoots (Nathan) of Virginia Beach, Virginia. John is also survived by his sister Kay Whedbee White (Edgar) of Hertford, North Carolina and Walter Edward Matthews (Kathe) of Dunn, North Carolina. The family would like to express their gratitude for the comfort, care, and support provided by the staff of the Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A funeral service for John will be held at the Hertford United Methodist Church in Hertford, NC on Thursday, April 22, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Hertford United Methodist Church, the Perquimans Arts League, and the Perquimans County Restoration Association. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.