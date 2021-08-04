John Warren Pierce, a resident of Marbury, Alabama, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the age of 77. Mr. Pierce is preceded in death by his parents, William Edward and Marian Ruth Pierce; daughter, Dawn Marie Pierce; and his brother, William Edward Pierce II. He is survived by his wife, Betty B. Pierce; daughters, Dianna P. (Neil) Hoggard, Linda P. (Jeff) Hoge; grandchildren, Neil W. (Amber) Hoggard, Chris W. (Wendy) Hoggard, Danielle (Mike) Bellury, Taylor Nicole Hoge, Joshua William Hoge; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Noah, Keaton, Vera; and sister-in-law, Hannah D. Pierce. Graveside service will be held on Thursday at 12:30 at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Hwy 119, Montevallo, AL. Online guestbook available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
