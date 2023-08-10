...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
John Weston Jennette, Jr., son of Mildred Perry Jennette and John Weston Jennette. A native of Elizabeth City, NC, John was an avid lover of nature and the outdoors. He spent his youth exploring the waters and wilderness of Eastern North Carolina by boat and on foot. In adulthood, he enjoyed spelunking, backpacking, and as he aged, enjoyed day hikes on the many trails of his beloved Appalachian Mountains. Always affable, quick witted, and loved by his friends and neighbors, he never met a stranger. John completed his education at Mars Hill College and the University of Tennessee. He is survived by his sister, Closs Jennette Gilmer, of Charlotte, NC, his daughter, Katherine “Katie” Sands Jennette of Boston, MA and his son John Beauford Jennette, and two granddaughters Eva Sophia Jennette and Maya Sallie Jennette, who reside in Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates. A celebration of life service will be held at Old Hollywood Cemetery, Sunday August 13, 2023, at 2:00 pm in Elizabeth City, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross of which John was a lifelong supporter. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
