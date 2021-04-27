As the Angelic Host rejoices with the arrival of another annointed man of God, those who remain to endure have heavy hearts and indescribable sadness as a result of this tremendous loss. Rev. Johnathan Stanley Franklin gently laid his head in the Master’s arms and went to sleep in Paradise on Tuesday April 20,2021 at his residence in Norfolk, VA. He was the Pastor of First Baptist Missionary Church Hertford, NC. The Glorious and Triumphant Life Celebration Services have been finalized. Beginning on Tuesday April 27,2021 a Viewing and Visitation will be held at First Baptist Missionary Church Hertford, NC from 5-8pm with a Christian Wake Service beginning at 6pm. On Wednesday, April 28,2021 beginning promptly at 11am, the Angelic Obsequies fit for Heaven’s Royal Priesthood will take place at Bethany Baptist Church Chesapeake, VA. At the conclusion of the Triumphant “Send Off”, Pastor Franklin along with adored relatives will be escorted to his earthly waiting room called Greenlawn Memorial Gardens until his name is called to receive his crown of Righteousness. The Compassionate Professionals of Horton’s Funeral Home and Cremations are serving the Franklin and connected families during this emotional period with unprecedented, heartfelt, compassionate detailed services.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.