Johnie W. Gregory

Johnie William Gregory, 87, of 106 Russell Drive, affectionately known as "Paw Paw" by his grand and great-grandchildren, died Monday, March 21, 2022 in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center, Elizabeth City. Mr. Gregory was born in Perquimans County on May 3, 1934, and was the son of the late Johnie and Nettie Whitehurst Gregory of Woodville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wilton Gregory and wife, Alice; and in 2007 by his beloved wife of 52 years, Ann McDonald Gregory. A graduate of Central High School, he was the retired owner of the family business, Johnie Gregory Truck Bodies. Through the years, Mr. Gregory was a faithful member of Hertford Baptist Church and its Men's Bible Class, sang in the Men's Chorus, served as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Deacons, as an Usher, a Trustee, President of the Men's Brotherhood, as Royal Ambassador Leader, and helped institute the basketball program among area Baptist churches in 1973, which is still active and enjoyed by the Chowan Baptist Association. In service throughout the community, he was a charter member of the Inter-County Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Captain, Treasurer, and Vice-President; was a charter member of the Inter-County Ruritan Club, served on the Peoples Bank & Trust Company Advisory Board, and the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce. Ever the family man, during he and Ann's marriage and time together they enjoyed traveling. Some of their favorite vacations were Nova Scotia, the New England states, and the many trips to Pennsylvania. With their friends, they hosted and enjoyed many fishing outings followed by fish frys and church picnics at their home on the river. "Paw Paw" enjoyed attending games of his grand and great-grandchildren as they played basketball, baseball, and soccer and felt blessed by his daughters-in-law. During family gatherings, he would make his special recipes of pimento cheese, baked apples, and seemed to have an endless supply of Hershey Kisses for the children. His cheese biscuits were in plenty supply and there were many shared cups of coffee with Jerry Whedbee, his good friend and neighbor. Mr. Gregory once said, "I've had a wonderful wife, a wonderful life, and a Loving Savior. What more could I ask for?" Surviving are his sons, Danny W. Gregory and wife Rhonda, Tim A. Gregory and wife Beverly, Johnnie "Jay" M. Gregory and wife Donna, and Jim Gregory and wife Stephanie, all of Hertford; his grandchildren, Ashley Gregory and wife Markie, Erica Meads and husband Jason, Alexa Jaye Dusenbury and husband Luke, Matthew Gregory, Landon Gregory, and Elizabeth Ann Gregory; great-grandchildren, Tyler Gregory, Blaire Ryan Gregory, Emma Gregory, Ava Meads, and Maggie Meads; and a special friend, Marguerite Cartwright. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Hertford Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastor Dario Ruvarac. The burial will be private in New Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City. Friends may visit with the family Wednesday evening from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, or in the social hall of the church immediately following the service. The family appreciates the love and concern of all, and flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Hertford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
