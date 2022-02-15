Johnnie Hollowell, Jr.

HERTFORD - Johnnie Daniel "J.D." Hollowell, Jr., 79, of 769 W. Bear Swamp Road, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Mr. Hollowell was born in Perquimans County on December 4, 1942, and was the son of the late Johnnie Daniel, Sr. and Annie Dail Hollowell. A retired machinist from Norfolk Naval Shipyard Shop 31 following 20 years of employment, upon his move back to North Carolina he tended the family farm for over 30 years. A member of Great Hope Baptist Church where he was a Deacon Emeritus, he was a past committee member of the Perquimans Farm Service Agency, had formerly served on the Board of Directors with Perquimans County Farm Bureau, and was a founding member of Bear Swamp-Beech Springs Ruritan Club where he had served in various capacities through the years.
Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Varina Brabble Hollowell; his son, Johnnie Daniel "Danny" Hollowell, III of Creedmoor; his brother, Rev. Ray Hollowell (wife, Jean) of Roanoke, VA; a niece, Christina Harris (husband, Larry); two nephews, James Hollowell and Matt Brabble (wife, Wendy); a great-niece, Breanna Brabble; and three great-nephews, Michael and Matthew Hollowell, and Austin Brabble.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by his pastor, Dr. John Pond, and his brother, Rev. Ray Hollowell. A private burial will be in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service on Wednesday, and other times at the residence.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Great Hope Baptist Church, in care of Brenda Newbern, 197 Great Hope Church Road, Hertford, NC 27944.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.