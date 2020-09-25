Johnnie Howell, Sr.
EDENTON - Johnnie Howell, Sr. age 77, of 228 Thick Neck Road, Edenton, NC, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC.
A funeral service will be Monday, September 28, 2020 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Hertford, NC with Rev. William Sawyer. Burial will be in the Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, NC. The viewing will be Sunday, from 5-7 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased. Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, NC is in charge of arrangements
Mr. Howell was the son of the late Willis Howell, Sr. and Elizabeth Brothers Howell and the husband of Shirley Brooks Howell of the home.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Carla Howell, a son, Johnnie Howell, Jr. both of Edenton, NC, 3 sisters: Alice Mae Howell and Elizabeth Tavarus both of Hertford, NC and Faye Abner of Elizabeth City, NC, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grand children.