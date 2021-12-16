Johnnie Pettus
ELIZABETH CITY - Johnnie Pettus departed from this earthly life on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Johnnie was born September 22, 1953 in (Winfall) Perquimans County NC. Mr. Johnnie Melvin Pettus has worked at Colonial Cleaners/Laundromat for 28 years. He was a member of the Old Skool Social Club which he attended with his loving wife (Rose Mary Pettus).
Mr. Johnnie Melvin Pettus leaves a host of loving family and friends to cherish his loving memories with.
Mr. Johnnie's viewing will be held Friday December 17, 2021 from 5pm - 7pm at Stallings Funeral Home in Elizabeth City NC. His Funeral will be held December 18, 2021 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Reverend Ricky Banks Officiating, at 1 pm.
