Johnnie Ray Allen, 83, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born January 9, 1938 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Walter Allen and Clara Hooker Allen and was the husband of Betty Hodges Allen. He was a lifetime member of Iron Workers Union #79, a member of the American Legion, VFW Post #6060, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Windy Boseman of Elizabeth City, NC; a stepdaughter, Debra Moore of Elizabeth City, NC; three sons, Jason Allen John Allen, and Jeffery Allen (Mary) all of Elizabeth City, NC; four stepsons, James Shifflett (Wendy) of Moyock, NC, Johnny Ray Shifflett (Becky), Joseph Shifflett, and Stevie Shifflett all of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Ronald "Ronni" Allen, Sr. (Frances) of Elizabeth City, NC; seven grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and fourteen step great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a stepdaughter, Gloria Douglas; a sister, Doris Trueblood; and two brothers, Bruce Lee Allen and Walter "Buddy" Allen, Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date.