Johnny R. Casper
ELIZABETH CITY - Johnny R. Casper, 65, of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City, NC died on March 28, 2020 at his home. Born in Moyock, NC on March 12, 1955 to Mary Etta Casper and the late Jerome Howard Casper, he was the husband of Gladys Morris-Casper of the residence. He was a Chief Engineer for Norfolk Tug Boat.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters, Tamara Casper (Kevin Floyd) and Wendy Hopkins (Matthew), all of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Linda Byrum (Mike); his grandchildren, Kristy Casper-Bynum (Johnathan), Matthew Batty, Madalynn Hopkins, and Jacob Hopkins; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Casper, and a granddaughter, Kaylynn Rae Hopkins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Casper family.