Johnny Eugene Moritz

MOYOCK - It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Johnny E. Moritz, 59, announces his passing on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Johnny is predeceased by his parents Mike Moritz and Joy Moritz and his brother Frank. He is survived by his brothers, Mike, Dan, Benny, James; and sister, Joyce.

Services will be held at a later date.

To express condolences to the family please visit the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.