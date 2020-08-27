Johnny Eugene Moritz
MOYOCK - It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Johnny E. Moritz, 59, announces his passing on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Johnny is predeceased by his parents Mike Moritz and Joy Moritz and his brother Frank. He is survived by his brothers, Mike, Dan, Benny, James; and sister, Joyce.
Services will be held at a later date.
