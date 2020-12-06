Johnny Turner

Johnny Walters Turner
CHESAPEAKE - Johnny Walters Turner, age 76, of Knox Ct., Chesapeake, VA passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Johnny was a native of Elizabeth City, NC and had lived in Chesapeake for over forty years. Born on March 8, 1944 to John M. Turner and Mittie Elizabeth White Turner, he was the husband of Linda McDonald. Graduating from Elizabeth City High School, he completed an apprenticeship at Norfolk Shipbuilding. He then worked at Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a manager of manufacturing in the Sheet Metal Dept. until his retirement in 2001. Johnny loved to fish and hunt and was a former member of the Moonlight Hunt Club. He had a special talent for gardening and woodworking. His pride and joy were his grandson Brett and his wife Erin, and more recently his great-grandchildren Reed and Claire.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Linda McDonald Turner; daughter, Lori T. Thacker and husband Allen; brother, Roger Turner and wife Lois; grandson Brett and wife Erin; great-grandchildren Reed and Claire; a host of nieces and nephews; and his special pal, Bentley.
The family would like to thank Bon Secours Hospice for their exemplary care.
A graveside service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, officiated by Allen Thacker.