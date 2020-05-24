Joleen Buchanan

Joleen M. Buchanan
ELIZABETH CITY - Joleen McKinley Buchanan, age 77, of 694 Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born October 26, 1942 in Waterville, ME to the late Allen McKinley and Erma Dyer McKinley and was the widow of Kenneth Ray Buchanan. She devoted her life to selflessly serving her community and God as a preschool teacher, an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene, a dedicated military wife, a nurturing mother and an amazing grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, David Buchanan and wife Ann of Edenton, NC and Michael Buchanan of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister, Gloria Frendt of Sahuarita, AZ; one brother, Wayne McKinley of Skowhegan, ME; and two grandchildren, Kati Mapp and Jessica Buchanan. She was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Champagne and a brother, John McKinley.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Craig Patterson officiating.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Buchanan family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.