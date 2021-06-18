Jonathan Fischman, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Murray Fischman and Kathryn Polk Fischman, he was the devoted husband of Mary Bader Fischman. Mr. Fischman served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and retired as a CWO4 after thirty years of active duty. A Vietnam Veteran, he served in the personnel exchange program with the Belgian Navy during his tenure and served all over the world including Guantanemo Bay, Panama, and Australia. Mr. Fischman served as Chief of the Rescue Squad here in Elizabeth City for a number of years and was also a certified surgical tech. He loved writing and actually published a book. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brian Fischman and wife, Tonya, of Hertford, NC; two sisters, Ava Call and her husband, Chris, of Aberdeen, NJ and Helena Newell and Jim, of Manchester, NJ; a brother, Sheldon Fischman and Donna, of Staten Island, NY; a grandchild, Izzy Fischman of Hertford, NC; and multiple nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Lucy; his boat, Morpheus; and his Camels. A funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on June 23, 2021 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Minister Kevin Reiver officiating.. A visitation will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Fischman family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
