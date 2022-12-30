Jordan David Morris Bowerman, 28, of South Mills, NC died Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born January 20, 1994, in Chesapeake, VA to David Charles Bowerman, III and Michele Morris Fletcher. He was a tree climber and loved spending time outdoors, as well as 4H livestock activities with goats, hogs, and sheep, winning numerous placement ribbons. He is survived by three sons, Bentley Bowerman, Everett Bowerman, and Jameson Craddock; six sisters, Amanda Fletcher, Tiffany Morris (Cory Conner), all of Elizabeth City, NC, Faith Bowerman of Waverly, VA, Joy Bowerman, Grace Bowerman, and Hope Bowerman, all of Hampton, VA; and brother, Joshua Fletcher of Elizabeth City, NC, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and dear friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Port Human Services Addiction Center, 1141 N Road St, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to a charity of one’s choice. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Bowerman family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
