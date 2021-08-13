Joseph Chory, Jr.

Joseph Eugene Chory, Jr.
SYMONS CREEK - "To be absent in the body, and to be present with the Lord." Heaven welcomed another saint home on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 when Joseph Eugene Chory, Jr, aged 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Symons Creek, NC with the love of his life for 69 years, Barbara Overman Chory, at his bedside.
He was born to Joseph Eugene Chory, Sr and Mary Davis Chory in Elizabeth City, NC on April 29, 1930. He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and later worked as an aircraft mechanic at the US Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City, NC and then at the Norfolk Naval Air Station until his retirement.
As a long-time member of Symons Creek Tabernacle, he served as a Sunday School teacher and for many years as a deacon of the church. He was a genuine Christian man who showed by example how to put God and family first; a strong man who was quick to show his love and affection to his wife and family. Never complaining and always more concerned about others than himself, he lived the example of the love described in 1 Corinthians 13. "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices in the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails." This was truly his legacy.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Joseph "Gene" Chory, III (Cindy) and Ricky Chory (Sandra) of Elizabeth City; two daughters, Christy Saunders (Jerrell) of Elizabeth City and Terri Baccus (Donald) of Hertford, NC; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Samuel Chory (Lucy) of Portsmouth, Va.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a twin son and daughter.
The family would like to thank Patrice Harney, Tricy Williams, Kenisha Lee, and Shon Griffin, for their love and wonderful care over the last few months, as well as Nicole Downey and the nurses from Albemarle Home Health and Hospice for their love and support.
Services will be officiated by the Rev. Roger Leggett and assisted by the Rev. Davin Phillips at Twiford Memorial Chapel in Elizabeth City, NC on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . There will be a visitation at Twiford Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 7- 8:30 p.m. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Gene Chory, 307 Dances Bay Road, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Chory family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com .