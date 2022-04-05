Joseph Eugene "Joe" Hollowell, Sr., 74, of 368 Spivey Road, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 in his home. Mr. Hollowell was a lifelong resident of Gates County and was the son of the late Curtis Eugene and Ozeal Bunch Hollowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Delores Anne Fulcher Hollowell. A 1966 graduate of Gates County High School, and later a graduate of Pitt Community College, he had retired from George C. Moore Company in Edenton after 37 years of employment. A member of Hobbsville Baptist Church where he had served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons, he had also been a member of the Hobbsville Volunteer Fire Department where he served as its Chief for six years. Surviving are two sons, Joseph E. "Gene" Hollowell, Jr. (wife, Rhonda) of Franklinton and Jason Lee Hollowell of Durham; and four grandchildren, Parker, Spencer, Carter and Charlotte Hollowell. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Hobbsville Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Tim Dannelly. Friends may visit with the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service. A private burial will be in the Bunch Family Cemetery on Selwin Road. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Hobbsville Baptist Church Memorial Fund, in care of Jean Hobbs, P.O. Box 15, Hobbsville, NC 27946.
