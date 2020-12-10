Joseph "J.P." Eves
ELIZABETH CITY - Joseph Eves, J.P., 83, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. He was born April 22, 1937, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to J.P. and Lizzie Lee Eves.
J.P. was married to Jo-Ann, his wife of 59 years. He attended Elizabeth City High School before serving in the U. S. Coast Guard. After this, J.P. attended and graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He made his career at the Newport News Shipyard ultimately retiring as a Master Shipbuilder after 42 years.
J.P. is survived by his wife, Jo-Ann; children, Andrew Eves, Andrea Herrington (Boyd), and Deborah Eves (Thomas); and 4 grandchildren, Shannon, Nathan, Joseph, and Patrick.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 4 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601. A burial will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2 PM, at the New Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lackey Clinic. For more information call, 757-886-0608 ext 250 or https://lackeyclinic.org/en/giving.
Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com. Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.