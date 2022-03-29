Deacon Joseph Ferebee, 77 of Powell's Point, NC, departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Jarvisburg, NC, with Pastor Curtis Brinkley, Officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will take place at the church on Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Joseph left to embrace his legacy and cherish his memories: his loving wife of 46 years, Rita M. Ferebee of the home; three children, Nicole D. Simmons of Killeen, Tx, Joseph Lionel Ferebee of Powell's Point, NC and Jeffrey Lee Ferebee of Baltimore, Md; one brother, Donald N. Ferebee (Lana) of Jarvisburg, NC; five grandchildren, Charday, Jasmine, Jai Jai, Jeffrey, and Jessica Ferebee all from Baltimore, Md and Icena Simmons of Killeen, Tx; and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional Services of Comfort Entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
