Joseph Walter Gerres (Joe)
SOUTH MILLS - Joseph Walter Gerres (Joe), age 58, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Joe was born July 13, 1962 to Thomas Edward Gerres and Anna May Rose in Wilmington, DE. He married Beverly Diggs Richey on July 30, 1988. He served in the Army and was co-owner of Twilight Construction. Joe loved woodworking, fishing, reading, and raising birds.
He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Gerres, step-father Robert Rose, and his brother Thomas Gerres.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Gerres of South Mills, NC; his sons Charlie Richey (Marie) of South Mills, NC and Ryan Gerres (Caitlin) of Chesapeake, VA; his grandsons Darcy Gerres, Albert Richey, and Drew Gerres; his mother Anna Rose of Wilmington, DE; and his siblings Lawrence Gerres (Beverly) of Springersville, AZ, Daniel Gerres (Bonnie) of Elkton, MD, Kathleen Gerres of Wilmington, DE, and Wendy Andrews (Scott) of Bear, DE. He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church where he was a deacon and Sunday School Director for many years - 117 Main Street, South Mills, NC 27976. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church's Sights on Christ program or sound system fund.