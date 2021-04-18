Joseph Harrell

Joseph Elton Harrell
EDENTON - Joseph Elton "Joe Boy" Harrell, 88, of Burnt Mill Road, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, as the result of injuries received from an automobile accident in Perquimans County that involved both he and his wife, Rose Harrell, this past Sunday.
Mr. Harrell was born in Perquimans County on October 20, 1932, and was the son of the late Joseph Anderson Harrell and Bessie Irene Smith Harrell. A lifelong farmer, logger, and land miner, he was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, and more recently had attended Yeopim Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie Sully "Rose" Harrell, two sisters, Beulah Mae Harrell and Margaret Spruill; a brother, Johnny Ray Harrell, and by a brother-in-law, Ray Spruill.
Surviving are his two sons, Glenn Harrell (Carolyn) of Charlottesville, VA and Joseph "Joey" Harrell (Crystal) of Hertford; his step children, Debbie Cauley (Dwight) of Elizabeth City, Kelly George (Teddy) of Norfolk, VA, Lisa Kennedy of Tyner, and Gary Kennedy of Hertford; three sisters, Mary Julia Parrish (Yates) and Eula Jordan (Lin), all of Edenton, and Myrtle Lee Whitehurst (Bill) of Monroe; a brother, William "Billy" Harrell (Doris) of Tyner; a grandson, Bradley Harrell; six step-grandchildren, Jason Cauley (Taylor), Jake Cauley (Nikki), Andrew George, Angel Porter (Kendell), Brittany Rose (Jordan) and Shaun Kennedy; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A joint graveside service for Mr. and Mrs. Harrell will be held Monday at 3:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery, Edenton, and will be conducted by Pastor Howard Sutton. No formal visitation is planned, however friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service on Monday.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .