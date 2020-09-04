Joseph Hassell

Joseph Alexander Hassell
CAMDEN - Joseph Alexander Hassell, age 64, of Camden, NC died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home. Born in Portsmouth, VA on February 24, 1956 to the late Clarence Hassell and Shirley Tillett Hassell, he was the husband of Debra Stevenson Hassell.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Debra Jo Doss (Mark) of VA; a son, Charles Carlisle; a brother, William Russell Hassell (Lynn); and two grandchildren, Justin Paul Work and Matthew Brian Doss.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by Rebecca Lay. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lewey Body Dementia Association, LBDA, 912 Killian Hill Road S. W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or online at https://www.lbda.org/donate . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hassell family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.