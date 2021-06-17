Joseph J. Armstrong ELIZABETH CITY - Homegoing Services for Joseph J. Armstrong will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12 Noon at Faith Victory Christian Center. Dr. Larry Brown will give the eulogy and Pastor Gloria Brown will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday June 18, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Joseph J. Armstrong was born April 10, 1936 in Pasquotank County to the late James and Mahalia Armstrong. Joseph leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife of 51 years, Tammer Mae Armstrong. To this union 9 children were joined, three children preceded in death. Two girls, Robin Lowders (Charles) and Jonna Armstrong (Tony); four sons, Micheal Armstrong, Daniel Armstong, Melvin Burton (Glenda), Russell Burton; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
