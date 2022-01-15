Joseph Kovacs, Jr.
MOYOCK - Joseph Kovacs, Jr. Age 83, of Moyock, NC died Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Currituck House. Born in Presov, Czechoslovakia on June 4, 1938 to the late Joseph Kovacs and Elsa Tvorak Kovacs, he was the husband of Ellen Elizabeth Pellowe Kovacs of the residence. He served his country honorably with the U. S. Marine Corps and then became an Educator in the Public School System. He worked at the Burlington County Vo-Tech High School; with the Mount Laurel, NJ Planning and Zoning Board; was a Fire Commissioner for the Mount Laurel Fire Department; a Boy Scout Leader; and worked with the Currituck County Planning and Economic Development Boards. He was a member of the Moyock Ruritan Club. He was an avid stamp collector and loved to travel.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Joseph (Jay) Kovacs, III and wife Lisa and Steven Robert Kovacs and wife Jennifer; five grandchildren, Hopelyn, Emmalee and Joseph (J. P.) Kovacs of Colington Harbor, NC, Heather Havranek and her husband John and John Pongracz of Columbia, MD; and three great- grandchildren, Tyler, Juliette and Zachary Havranek. He was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Kovacs.
No service is scheduled at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Kovacs family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.