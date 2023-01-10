Joseph Russell

Joseph "Joe" R. Russell

ELIZABETH CITY - Joseph "Joe" R. Russell, 74, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on January 7, 2023 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on June 29, 1948 to the late Lindsey Richard Russell and Wilma Copeland Russell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Russell.

