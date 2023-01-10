Joseph Russell

ELIZABETH CITY - Joseph "Joe" R. Russell, 74, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on January 7, 2023 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on June 29, 1948 to the late Lindsey Richard Russell and Wilma Copeland Russell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Russell.
He enjoyed rabbit hunting, running hunting dogs, and loved traveling to his grandchildren's sports games. He was a true family man and loved people. He retired after 30 years at Carolina Feed and Seed and worked many years at Albemarle Septic Service.
He is survived by two sons, Richie Russell (Kim) of South Mills and Mike Russell (Rene) of Camden; grandchildren Adam (Janna), Joshua (Kaity), and Kayla Russell, Ashley Winslow (Adam), Shelby Speight (Darren), Lindsay Hilger (Joe); great grandchildren Greyson and Griffyn Russell, Russell and Raelinn Winslow, and Kashlin and Brenlin Speight.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chad Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at Twiford Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Russell family.
