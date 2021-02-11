Josephine Ferebee, 84, departed this life on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Chesapeake Regional Hospital. She was born in Camden County, North Carolina on March 11, 1936 to the late Willis and Josephine McPherson Ferebee. She was a dedicated teacher in the public school system of Northampton County, Virginia located on the Eastern Shore for thirty years. She is survived by two daughters, Shelva Banks (Rev. Dr. Ricky) and Rosalyn Shelton (Kennedy); four granddaughters, Lucretia and Leah Banks, Tenesha and Mia Shelton; Four sisters, Vernell Eason, Beatrice Ferebee, Ethel Cox (Tommy), and Joyce Ferebee; three brothers, Willis Ferebee, Jr., Floyd Ferebee (Cynthia ) and Lewis Ferebee; one sister-in-law, Charlotte Ferebee several nieces and nephews, relatives and lifelong friends. A walk-thru viewing will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 5 pm – 7 pm at Beach Rivers Chapel, 310 Grice Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. Funeral will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Noon at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 506 York Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. We will be adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are required for all services. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Ferebee, Banks, and Shelton families.
