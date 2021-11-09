Josephine Jones

Josephine Potter Jones
ELIZABETH CITY - Josephine Potter Jones, age 97, of Elizabeth City, NC died on November 5, 2021 at her home. Born in Goldsboro, NC on September 12, 1924 to the late Herman C. Potter and Bessie Caison Potter, she was the widow of Charles N. Jones., Jr. to whom she was married for fifty-four years. Mrs. Jones was a long standing member of the community having lived in Elizabeth City since 1942. She was a fantastic cook and seamstress, sewing everything from clothing to draperies. Golf brought her great pleasure especially when playing with her husband, Charles.
She is survived by her two daughters, Charlene Pippen and husband Robert of Elizabeth City, NC and Sally Gwaltney and her husband Eddie of Wilson, NC; a brother, William C. Potter and wife Barbara of Kinston, NC; four grandchildren, Owen Pippen and wife Marlene, Rob Pippen, Spencer Glover, and Martha Blair Gwaltney; six great grandchildren, Robby Pippen, Tanner Pippen, Charlie Pippen, Corbin Pippen, Joe Glover, and Grace Glover; and her special friends, her sitters, Sharon Goodman, Reba Downing, and Shimone James. She was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor Parsons, a brother Ralph Potter, and a grandson-in-law Brian Glover.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in New Hollywood Cemetery with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening at the funeral home from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. and at other times at her daughter Charlene's home, 309 Pine Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Jones. Memorial donations may be made to the City Road United Methodist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 535, Elizabeth City, NC 27907. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.