Josephine Maria West, 92, of Tulls Creek Rd, Moyock, died March 25, 2023. Miss West was born in Norfolk, VA on August 30, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Rupert E. West and Genevieve Holleman West. She was preceded in death by her sister, Genevieve Adelia West. Jo graduated from Peace College in Raleigh and attended Appalachian State University and Old Dominion University. She was one of the first librarians in Currituck County and retired as personal secretary to the president of Virginia National Bank. Miss West was a lifetime member of Moyock Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess and Sunday School teacher. She was also a life member of the Moyock Woman’s Club and a member of the Currituck County Historical Society. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to her caregivers at Currituck House and a special thank you to Lilly Lindsey for her loving care. A funeral service will be held at Moyock Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Vic Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in Moyock Memorial Cemetery. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moyock Baptist Church, P.O. Box 459, Moyock, NC 27958. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the West Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
