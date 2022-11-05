Joshua Keith Roberts

Joshua Keith "Josh" Roberts, 34, of Edenton, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Born in Canton, OH on September 12, 1988, he was the son of Kathleen Miles Hollowell of Sunbury and the late David Norfleet Roberts. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul Edward, Sr. and Georgette Smith Miles, maternal great-grandparents, William and Hazel Long Smith; paternal grandfather, Frank Roberts; five uncles, and by an aunt. Employed as a truck driver, he was a member of Hobbsville Baptist Church. A gun enthusiast, other hobbies enjoyed included mudding on his 4-wheeler ATV and fishing. Surviving along with his mother is his daughter, Lillian Faith Roberts of Suffolk, VA; a sister, Tela Faye Hollowell (her daughter, Alayna); a brother, John Wade Hollowell; his step-father, Kenneth Wade Hollowell, all of Hobbsville; paternal grandmother, Valeria White Roberts of Hertford; step-grandparents, Wade and Faye Hollowell; step-great-grandmother, Ora Lee Byrum, all of Hobbsville; four aunts, Bonnie and Kristine Miles, both of Ohio, Christy Bivens (husband, Joe) of Edenton, and Jennifer Mercer (husband, Mike) of Elizabeth City; an uncle, Clay Roberts of Hertford; and MANY cousins and extended family members. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Tim Dannelly. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service on Sunday, and all other times at Joe and Christy's home, 439 Rocky Hock Creek Road, Edenton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lillian Faith Roberts Educational Fund being established at State Employees' Credit Union. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
