Joshua Landreth

Joshua Robert Landreth
ELIZABETH CITY - Joshua Robert Landreth, age 23, of Birdie Lane, Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born February 26, 1997 to Todd A. Landreth and Michelle Brinn Landreth. He enjoyed landscaping and working with his hands. Everyone who knew him said he had a very big heart and a beautiful smile.
In addition to his parents, Joshua is survived by three sisters, Megan E. Dodson and husband Joseph, Lauren M. Landreth and Gabrielle R. Landreth; three brothers, Andrew J. Landreth, Noah D. Landreth and Ethan T. Landreth; his grandmother, Diane Brinn of Hertford; two nephews, Grayson and Kayson Landreth; and a large and loving extended family who will deeply miss him.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Landreth family.