Joshua Lee Keaton, 37, of Kill Devil Hills, passed away at his home April 18, 2021. Josh was born Nov. 22, 1983, in Edenton, NC. He grew up in Hertford. Josh is the son of Victoria Keaton and Don Keaton. Aside from his parents, Josh is survived by his twin brother, Adam Keaton (Kim), dear niece, Sydney Keaton, and his little buddy, Joshua Crandall III. Josh loved cooking, music, and was an accomplished piercing artist. He lived life to “the beat of his own drum”, and will be dearly missed by his extended family and many friends.

