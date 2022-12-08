Celebration of Life services will take place on Monday December 12, 2022 beginning at noon at the Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church Memorial Gardens. Winfall, NC.He will lie in repose from 11:00am until time of service. Joshua White Sr. was born in Perquimans County, NC to Emmett and Ozell White (Nee Nixon) (both deceased) on August 7,1927. He was the second oldest of seven children: Ethel Taylor (deceased), Helen Houston (deceased) Eugene (deceased) Gene and Charlie. Joshua drove a school bus while still attending Perquimans High School. He worked at Major Mill while attending school until it closed. He then went to Norfolk to work as a construction worker. He met his wife Ethel in school and later married on June 24, 1948. He went on to have six children. In the early fifties he moved with his family to New York and worked as a taxi driver, at Safeway as a construction worker (where he was highly respected) until he owned his own company B&D Floors in 1969. He took pride and worked very hard in the positions he had. In the early 1960’s he began studying with Jehovah Witnesses and got baptized in 1967. Joshua was a very loving and caring father and husband to his family and everyone. He was such a giving person. He had a beautiful smile and laughter. He truly loved and had joy in talking with people in the ministry. When his wife died in 2003 he deeply mourned her death as well as when his daughter Marilyn Smallwood died in 2008 but he continued serving Jehovah faithfully until his health started to fail. He then viewed the meetings from home when he could. He was in and out of hospital recently until he passed away on November 17, 2022 at the age of 95. He will be dearly missed. Joshua leaves behind 2 brothers, Gene White and Charlie (Maryanne) White, 5 children Joshua Jr.(Dot) White, Brenda(Garland) Cooper, Charlie(Sandra) White, Sandra Charles and Larry (Celeste) White; Grandchildren Maurice, Sharese, Tyeesha (deceased) Natasha White, Joseph Anderson, Joshua Hugee, Shawn Cooper, Keesha(Reuben) Thompson, Calvin Jr., Corey (deceased) and Christopher (Salimi) Smallwood, CJ(Tiffany) White, Kenya, Ayana White and OmarCarter; Great Grand Evan White, Shon Jones, Donald, Myasia Anderson, Dataija and Tatyana White, Jamek, Javon Davis, Nasia, Tyquan, Joshua, Tyrese, Shontae and Elizabeth White, Cayden Cooper, Kyle, Nakiya, Kionna and Keondra Thompson, Nyema, Nymel and Nyah Smallwood; Chace Simpson, Camden, Tre and Charli White, Shakim Brister Jr.; Great great grand: Connor Smallwood and Skyy White, host of nephews and nieces, friends and loving friends in Jefferson, Broadway, Madison and Cedar congregations. Stallings Funeral Home will be assisting the White family with excellence and care during their time of bereavement.
