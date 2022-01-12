Joyce Feaster
ELIZABETH CITY - Joyce Feaster departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Funeral Services for Joyce Feaster will be at Samuel's Chapel Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 on Friday, January 14, 2021 at 1 pm. A viewing will be held on Thursday at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 pm - 7 pm.
Joyce was born to the late John and Bessie Rountree. She attended Pasquotank and Perquimans County public school. She was a loving wife and mother and grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memories one son Michael Feaster(Vasthi) one daughter Carol Jeffers(Hubert Sr), two sisters Geraldine Rountree, Dianna Herderson, six brothers John Rountree(Georgia), Gertie Rountree (Jonola), Garland Rountree(Sharon),Eugene Rountree(Carolyn), Bill Rountree and Glenn Rountree seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.