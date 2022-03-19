Joyce Gay Twiddy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She passed away on March 15, 2022 at the age of 73 after a courageous battle with cancer. She remained strong to the very end. She was surrounded by her loved ones, who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Philip Fleetwood Sawyer and Lillian Irdell Banks Sawyer; and by her siblings, Kenneth Ray Sawyer and Randy Eugene Sawyer. It was the simplest pleasures in life that that brought plenty of joy to Joyce. She loved spending time with her family cooking those delicious dinners to bring the family together. She enjoyed visiting loved ones sharing current and past stories. Her hobbies were putting puzzles together, gardening, cooking, shopping, and watching her stories (soaps). Joyce is survived by the love of her life, Raymond Garrey Twiddy of the Coinjock residence where they have been happily married for 56 years; her children, Crystal Barcroft (Derrick) of Poplar Branch, Raymond Gary Twiddy (LouElla) of Moyock, Rocky Twiddy (Matthew) of Manteo, and Amanda Twiddy of Coinjock. She is also survived by her siblings, Fleetwood Sawyer of Elizabeth City, Phyllis Gryder (Mark) of Great Bridge, VA, Philip Sawyer (Cheryl) of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Brittany Huber, Dalton Barcroft, Sophia Twiddy, and Sylvia Twiddy; and four great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Huber, Cloe Huber, Talon Huber, and Dylan Barcroft. The family will honor Joyce's plans for cremation and her request for no memorial services. Condolences may be shared at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services were entrusted with arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.