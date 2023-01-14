Joyce Hill

Joyce Goolsby Hill
HERTFORD - Ellawyne Joyce Goolsby Hill, 94, of Hertford, NC, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Brookdale of Elizabeth City.
Joyce Goolsby Hill
Mrs. Hill was born in Fulton County, GA on August 8, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Willie Lee Goolsby and Ella Philips Goolsby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Herman Hill; her son, Dennis Hill; a sister, Wilene Jones; and by brothers, Jimmy, Richard, Doug, and Earl Goolsby.
A retired educator, she mostly taught Home Economics at the middle and high school levels. As a supportive military wife, she and her husband moved to Cuba in the 1950's where she started her teaching career, and then moved to Norfolk, VA and taught in Blair Middle School and later at Norview High School where she retired from in 1984. Her retirement years where spent in Hertford where she was a member of Hertford Baptist Church and had also enjoyed fellowship with friends in the Cooperative Extension Group.
Surviving is her daughter, Bonnie Ann Holtzscheiter (Ron) of Chesapeake, VA; two sons, Gary Hill (Debra) of Norfolk, VA, and Donald Hill (Marie) of Allen, TX; three sisters, Janet Battis of New Port Richey, FL, Barbara Conine of Griffin, GA, and Frances Davenport of Ellaville, GA; six grandchildren, Robert Holtzscheiter, James Holtzscheiter (Debra), Melissa Hill, Christopher Hill (Donna), Travis Hill (Allison), and Megan Sims (Ethan); seven great-grandchildren, Samantha Holtzscheiter (Chris), and Aiden, Kate, Gabriel, Jordan, Olivia and Cody Hill; and a great-great-granddaughter, Myla Day Chyzik.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by The Rev. Don Carter. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944.
