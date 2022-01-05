Joyce Hines

Joyce Doyal Hines
HARBINGER - Joyce Doyal Hines went home to be with her Lord on January 1, 2022. She was born on March 14, 1936, in Currituck County, NC to the late Benjamin Franklin and Francis Sawyer Doyal. The youngest of eight children she was predeceased by her 7 siblings, Katherine D. Johnston, Frank Doyal Jr., Adair D. Oxx, Laura Louise D. Speight, Sammie Carroll Doyal, William "Billy" H. Doyal, and Larry M Doyal. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Determined and independent, she was an avid master bridge player, world traveler, and gardener who also enjoyed thrift store shopping. Her kindness and generosity touched the many lives of her family and church family. She was a member of Powell's Point Christian Church where she served local and distant communities through their women's ministry. Although our hearts are heavy, we now celebrate her life and rejoice that she is now free from the cares of this world. Her hardy spirit inspires us to look forward with hope and peace.
Services will be held at Powell's Point Christian Church in the sanctuary followed by a graveside committal on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2:00 pm. The ceremony will be officiated by Walter Gallop. A reception will follow at the Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Please share words of grace and comfort with the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc was entrusted with arrangements.